Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,385,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,708,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter.
VUSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,426 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
