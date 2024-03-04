Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.41

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 3630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.94.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,943.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.