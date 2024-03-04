Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.00 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

