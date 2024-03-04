Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.00

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.00 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 4274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.55.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $912.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

