Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.00

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.00 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 4274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.55.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $912.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
