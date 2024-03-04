Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $65,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,620,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,501. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.