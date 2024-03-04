Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

