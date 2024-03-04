VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $89.48. 38,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,202. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.