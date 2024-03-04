Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.71

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 45927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,896,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Valvoline by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

