Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.02 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

