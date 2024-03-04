Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 191,441 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 96.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Utz Brands by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,243 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

