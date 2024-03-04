Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.25

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.25 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 116.60 ($1.48), with a volume of 281246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.60 ($1.48).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHED
Urban Logistics REIT Price Performance
About Urban Logistics REIT
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Logistics REIT
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.