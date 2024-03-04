Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 250.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 242,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 50,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $580.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

