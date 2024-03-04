Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $152.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.64.

NYSE:UHS opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $176.43.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

