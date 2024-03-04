United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.