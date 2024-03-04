United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

