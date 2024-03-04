United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $673,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $1,025,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $5,984,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,113,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.