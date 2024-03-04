United Services Automobile Association Makes New $264,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LNC opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

