United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SLM were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.70 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

