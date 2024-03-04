United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 10,203 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,718 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

