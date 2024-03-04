United Services Automobile Association Buys New Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chemours by 39.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 117.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Chemours Stock Up 5.6 %

Chemours stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.97. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

