United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,856 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 541.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

