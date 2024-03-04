United Services Automobile Association Acquires 3,787 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.28 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

