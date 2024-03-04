United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $20.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $721.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,155. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $613.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

