United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Rentals by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.1 %

United Rentals stock opened at $700.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $702.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $613.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

