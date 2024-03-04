United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.31 on Monday, hitting $151.37. 746,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

