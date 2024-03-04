United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $110,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.91. 582,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

