United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
