Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $49.05. 943,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
