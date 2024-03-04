Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Achieves $94.61 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Ultra has a total market cap of $94.61 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,694.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.48 or 0.00673071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00159581 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00043386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00019271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001333 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,663,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 362,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25291578 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,228,040.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

