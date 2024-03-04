UDR (UDR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

UDR (NYSE: UDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2024 – UDR was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

2/28/2024 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – UDR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – UDR is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – UDR was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

1/30/2024 – UDR is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – UDR had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Get UDR Inc alerts:

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.