Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,686.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,686.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $56,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,903.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,092 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

