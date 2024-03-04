UBS Group Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $31.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $33.50 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GPRE

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.