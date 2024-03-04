UBS Group Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $140.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

