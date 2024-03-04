UBS Group Boosts Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $52.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Birkenstock Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:BIRK opened at $47.83 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.14.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

