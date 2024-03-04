Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Reduced by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 594,763 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $187,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,554,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

