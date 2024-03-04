TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 109,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,362. TTEC has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TTEC by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TTEC by 206.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

