TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. TTEC has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a PE ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 577.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TTEC by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

