Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,424 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $35,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,473,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

