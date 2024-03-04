Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $42,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $155.29 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $171.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

