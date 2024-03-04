Truist Financial Corp Sells 39,105 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,105 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

