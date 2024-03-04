Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,650 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 3.69% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $38.02 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

