Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,631 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.