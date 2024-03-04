Truist Financial Corp Sells 109,409 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $39,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $77.61 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.40, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.74.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

