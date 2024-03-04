Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,223 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $32,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 140,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

IJJ stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

