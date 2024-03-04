Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $38,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

