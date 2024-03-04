Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $42,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

