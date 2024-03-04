Truist Financial Corp Has $35.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $35,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 411,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,582,000 after buying an additional 126,550 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $15,734,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $835,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,270,962.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CI stock opened at $332.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $347.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.88.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

