Truist Financial Corp Has $33.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,134 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $33,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

