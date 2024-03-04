Truist Financial Corp Has $29.10 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 932,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $213,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $218.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $223.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

