Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 664.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $387.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $410.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.56.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

